Thailand made it back-to-back titles in the ASEAN Under-19 Girls’ Championship when they beat Vietnam 3-1 in the final at the Thong Nhat Stadium.

Rinyaphat Moondong gave Thailand the lead after 27 minutes before the host drew level through Thi Thuy Nga Do five minutes after the restart.

But Thailand were not about to be denied when Kurisara Limpawanich (63rd) and then Phatcharaphorn Khuchuea (68th) scored soon after for the win.

Thailand had also beaten Vietnam in the final two years ago in Indonesia.

In the meantime, the Indonesian U19 Girls team came in third in the tournament this year after beating Myanmar 6-5 in the penalty shootout.

The score at the end of regulation was 0-0.

Nabila Syisilia Divany converted the crucial penalty to give Indonesia the win after Myanmar’s Ya Min Phyu missed her attempt.

