It was drama from the moment the lights went out in the Tissot Sprint at the Red Bull Grand Prix of The Americas. Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) lined up on pole position for the first time in 2023, and it was game on as the chasing pack were eager to get the better of the number 1.

The factory Ducati man proved his worth and brought home the Tissot Sprint victory leaving the rest of the field to battle it out for the scraps. Alex Rins (LCR Honda Castrol) was in the mood as he brought home a very hard-fought 2nd place as Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) came from 12th on the grid to fend off Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing) for 3rd place.