The depth of field in MotoGP™ is as hot as ever, and with the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing men of Jack Miller and Brad Binder fronting the fourth row of the grid, the boys in orange cannot be underestimated as Miller will be looking to fight his way through the field with Binder hoping to replicated his incredible Arengtina Tissot Sprint start. With two crashes in Q2, Jorge Martin will be looking to use his strong pace to take like a hot knife through butter and battle through the pack as he lines up on the final spot of the fourth row in P12.