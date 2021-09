Datuk Ong Kim Swee has left his position as the Technical Director of the FA of Malaysia (FAM) to take over as the new head coach of Sabah FC.

The resignation letter was submitted yesterday to Mohd Saifuddin Abu Bakar, the General Secretary of the FAM, with both parties in agreement to release Kim Swee to his new post effective 1 October 2021.

Kim Swee had served the FAM for 14 years starting from 2007 in various capacities before taking up the Technical Director’s post earlier this year.

#AFF

