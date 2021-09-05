Thailand’s Kiradech Aphibarnrat remained on track to regain his PGA TOUR card after shooting a 2-under 70 for tied 17th position following the third round of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance on Saturday.

With a three-day total of 6-under 210, the 32-year-old Kiradech is projected to finish in 18th position in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals The 25 ranking and secure one of the 25 PGA TOUR cards at stake this week.

Korea’s Byeong Hun An carded a 71 for equal 21st place where he needs a projected two-way tie for fifth or better on Sunday to break into the top-25 and regain his PGA TOUR membership. He is presently four strokes outside of fifth place. Compatriot Seungyul Noh slumped to an 82 for 76th place.

Kiradech, who is the first Thai to earn a PGA TOUR card, toured the front nine in 34 before trading three more birdies against as many bogeys at Victoria National Golf Club. He entered the week in 22nd position on the ranking, ensuring a nervous final week of the season.

A double bogey on the 17th hole could yet prove costly to An as he settled for a 5-under total and leaving himself with much to do on Sunday if he harbours hopes of regaining his PGA TOUR membership this week. He has played on the PGA TOUR since 2016.

Trey Mullinax, meanwhile, is seeking the second wire-to-wire victory of the 2020-21 Korn Ferry Tour season, as the University of Alabama alum holds the outright lead for a third consecutive round. The only other wire-to-wire victory this season was Cameron Young’s win at the 2021 AdventHealth Championship back in May.

“I feel great. I made a few unfortunate errors coming down the stretch, but all in all my game is really good,” Mullinax said. “I hit a lot of really good shots. Nos. 17 and 18 are hard holes. If you don’t hit good shots coming down, you’re going to be penalized. I feel like I’m playing well enough to win. This has been so much fun to hit good shots and be in contention. I’m just going to have a smile on my face tomorrow and enjoy every bit of it I can.”

Final-round tee times will be in groups of three and run from 7:40 a.m. through 9:52 a.m. CT off the first and 10th tees. Golf Channel will provide a tape delay telecast from 7-9 p.m. ET.

Third-Round Notes

The Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance is the third and final event of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, a three-event series to determine the second set of 25 PGA TOUR cards given out for the upcoming 2021-22 season; the first set of 25 PGA TOUR cards was awarded to the top 25 points earners upon the conclusion of the 43-event 2020-21 Korn Ferry Tour regular season three weeks ago in Omaha, Nebraska

Current projections have the 25th spot in The Finals 25 at 151 points; the position, based on the current leaderboard, is held by Peter Uihlein (T62 / E)

(T62 / E) In the 45 previous Korn Ferry Tour tournaments this season, a 54-hole leader went on to win the event on 23 occasions

Justin Lower (T9 / -8) leads the field in birdies with 20

(T9 / -8) leads the field in birdies with 20 Weather: showers, high of 79 degrees, wind S/SW at 5-14 mph

This year marks the 10th year of Korn Ferry Tour golf at Victoria National Golf Club; the venue hosted a regular season event from 2012 to 2018 before hosting the Tour’s flagship finale event beginning in 2019

This week’s purse is $1,000,000, with $180,000 going to the champion; the champion will also receive 1,000 Korn Ferry Tour points

Third-Round Course Statistics

Toughest Hole – No. 14, Par 4, 471 yards (4.513)

Easiest Hole – No. 9, Par 5, 558 yards; No. 10, Par 5, 543 yards (4.434)

Scoring Average (Front 9) – 35.197

Scoring Average (Back 9) – 36.026

Scoring Average (Total) – 71.224

Cumulative Course Statistics

Toughest Hole – No. 14, Par 4, 471 yards (4.421)

Easiest Hole – No. 15, Par 5, 548 yards (4.530)

Scoring Average (Front 9) – 35.695

Scoring Average (Back 9) – 36.138

Scoring Average (Total) – 71.833

Like this: Like Loading...