Korean Guntaek Koh shot the finest round of his career, a course-record equalling 10-under-par 61 on the Remarkables course at Millbrook, to take the halfway lead in the New Zealand Open presented by Sky Sport today.

His breathtaking performance – made up of an eagle, nine birdies and a solitary bogey – propelled him into a three-shot lead over Australian James Marchesani, who fired a 65, also on Remarkables.

Koh, who is 17-under, was joined by three other Asian Tour members at the top of the leaderboard.

China’s Bai Zhengkai, a graduate from this year’s Qualifying School, carded a 64 on Remarkables to slide into solo third, four behind Koh, while one shot further back are reigning Asian Tour Order of Merit champion, American John Catlin, and South Africa’s Ian Snyman. Catlin returned a 64 on the Coronet course, and Snyman 65 on Remarkables.

Overnight leader Harrison Crowe from Australia carded a 71 and is in joint 12th, six off top spot.

Koh is a proven winner on home soil. His one win on the Asian Tour came in 2023 at the Shinhan Donghae Open in Korea, where he defeated Thailand’s Phachara Khongwatmai in a sudden-death play-off, and he’s also a three-time champion on the Korean PGA Tour.

He’s made no secret of his desire to make a name for himself in the international arena and today’s round will help start the process.

Said the 25-year-old: “My iron play was really good, it helped me attack the greens. That’s what got me into this position. I have been working very hard on that part of my game.

“For the next two rounds I will focus on positive thinking. I played very well today. I want to carry this momentum into the weekend.”

He admitted he was too focused to realise he matched the course record.

“It’s very meaningful. I didn’t even know I shot the course record. I didn’t even look at the scores. I am really proud of myself,” he added.

His 61 was built on eight birdies in his first 11 holes. His only dropped shot came on 13 before he birdied 15 and made an eagle two on the last.

Bai made eight birdies and one bogey for his best opening two rounds in an Asian Tour event. He was second at Qualifying School in 2023 but failed to keep his card and was fourth this year, looking to capitalise on his second opportunity.

“Putting was my weakness before but now I am able to make some putts,” said the Chinese golfer.

“I got the putter going today. Ball striking was pretty good. Made a couple of mistakes on the front. Missed a couple of greens but was able to get up and down. I just enjoy playing out here. The greens are great, a little bit soft so I was able to attack the pins.

“I have been playing all over the world. After college I played two years on Korn Ferry, lost my card, played in Europe, DP and Challenge Tour for a year, lost my card, played on Asian Tour for a year and lost my card. Got through Q School this year and finished fourth so I am happy to be here.”

Snyman was of the form players last year and continues to impress. He tied for sixth last year and is loving being in Queenstown.

Said the South African: “I am staying with a host family. I have for the past two years. The Aitken family and they cook me steak every night and lamb chops and it almost feels a bit like South Africa in a sense, and we share a lot of the same sports, so it makes it feel a little homey. You can say this is my New Zealand family. They make special for me.”

