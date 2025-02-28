#KLMRD hopes to raise some RM10,000 in aid of this charity

Over a thousand passionate Manchester United (MU) fans from across Malaysia are expected to gather in the Klang Valley for a charity gala dinner to raise funds for the Down Syndrome Association Malaysia.

The charity gala dinner will not only bring supporters together to celebrate their shared love for the team but will also contribute to a meaningful cause, where 10 per cent of the night’s proceeds will go to the association.

Kuala Lumpur Mancunian Red Devils Supporters Club (KLMRD) hopes to raise at least RM10,000 through the charity gala dinner to support this cause and future initiatives, including setting up a new clubhouse and increasing the club’s members from the current 300 plus members to 500 members by 2026.

The event, scheduled to take place on July 12, 2025 at the Sunway Resort Hotel in Petaling Jaya, is in its 7th edition. KLRMD, along with the Sabah Red Devils and the Manchester United Supporters Club of Sarawak, form United Malaysia, an affiliate of the Manchester United football club of Old Trafford.

In 2023 and 2024, KLMRD contributed cash and essential items totaling RM5,000.00 each to Lovely Nursing Home and Trinity Community Children Home Society. The club’s focus this year will be to contribute to the Down Syndrome Association Malaysia.

KLMRD president Muhammad Anderson Tan said the charity gala dinner is a chance for MU fans to unite, enjoy a good time and support a good cause.

“This year, we’re excited to contribute to the work of the Down Syndrome Association Malaysia, which plays a vital role in enhancing the lives of individuals with down syndrome and their families,” he added.

Tickets for the charity gala will be available for purchase starting March 1, 2025, through the ticketing platform Ticket2u (www.ticket2u.com.my). Early bird discounts of 5% will be offered until March 31, 2025. Dinner tables will be available in two tiers: Platinum (RM3,500) and Gold (RM2,500). Individual tickets are also sold at RM350 and RM250 respectively for each of these categories.

Raffle tickets will be available for purchase on the night of the event, with a grand prize of an all-expenses-paid trip to Old Trafford. Additionally, platinum and sponsored tables, priced at RM10,000 and RM20,000, would have the opportunity for a ‘meet-and-greet’ session with a football legend (subject to confirmation closer to the event date).

With close to 3,000 members across Malaysia, United Malaysia regularly organises match- viewing parties and exclusive events with United legends such as Bryan Robson, Steve Bruce, Ryan Giggs, Dwight Yorke and Frazier Campbell.

Last month, members had the chance to meet Nicky Butt, a legendary member of Manchester United’s iconic Class of ‘92 and a key figure in the club’s historic Treble-winning season.

Sponsors and advertisers who are interested to participate in the annual dinner, activities with the United Legend or the charity partnership with Down Syndrome Association Malaysia, may contact Muhammad Anderson Tan at 012 602 7666.

