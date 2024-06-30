Korea took top spot in Group A after trouncing former champions Thailand today, paving the way for Chinese Taipei for a place in the quarterfinals of the BNI Badminton Asia Junior Championships 2024.

Korea prevailed 4-1 over the Thais who were pinning hopes heavily on their two top men’s singles and women’s singles, but while Patcharakit Apirachataset succeded in contributing a point, Anyapat Phichitpreechasak stumbled after losing to 18-21, 16-21 to Kim Min Sun.

Korea then raced to a 3-1 lead to win the tie with Kim Min Ji/Yeon Seo Yeon trouncing Eakanath Kitkawinroj/Tankhun Setthaprasert 21-9, 21-10 in the men’s doubles encounter.

Chinese Taipei are through to the knockout rounds as the group’s runner-up.

In Group D, a close battle ensued between Singapore and Hong Kong where both teams were already out of contention for a place in the quarterfinals.

Singapore salvaged a consolation point from the Group after defeating, Hong Kong 3-2 with men’s doubles pair Timothy Tam/Mark Wong clinching delivering the winning point with a tight 19-21, 21-15, 21-19 win over Cheung Sai Sing/Deng Chi Fai.

Elsewhere, Vietnam finished third in Group C after defeating Philippines 4-1 while Macau completed their campaign B with a 4-1 win over Kazakhstan which placed them third overall in Group B.

For more information and results, follow:

https://bwf.tournamentsoftware.com/sport/tournament.aspx?id=ce2679d2-3665-471d-bcc8-94f52a80e5be

