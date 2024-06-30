China will take on Chinese Taipei while hosts Indonesia are up against defending champions Japan in tomorrow’s quarterfinals of the BNI Badminton Asia Junior Championships 2024.

China completed its preliminary campaign on a high, staving off a strong challenge from arch-rival Japan in today’s Group D match which ended in the eight-time champion edging the Japanese side 3-2.

The Indonesia-Japan quarterfinal is set to be an explosive affair with the host, with home-ground advantage, seeking to win their first title since 2006.

In their last group match today, Indonesia, settled their preliminary round campaign with a 4-1 win over India, who earned their solitary point through Navya Kanderi who defeated home favourite Mutiara Ayu Puspitasari 21-19, 21-19.

Earlier, the China-Japan clash went down to the wire with both teams locked at 2-2 after four encounters. However, men’s doubles pair Hu Ke Yuan/Lin Xiang Yi triumphed over Kenta Matsukawa/Yuto Nakashizu in an hour-long battle which ended in the Chinese pair winning 19-21, 21-15, 21-16.

In the other upper half of the quarterfinals, two-time mixed team champion Malaysia will be the heavy favourites when they take on Group C runner-up India. The United Arab Emirates will be up against Korea in another quarterfinal.

The tournament’s mixed team competition, featuring 15 teams, runs until July 2 while the individual tournament is slated from July 3-7 at the same venue.

Quarterfinals:

Japan vs Indonesia

China vs Chinese Taipei

Malaysia vs India

United Arab Emirates vs Korea

For more information and results, follow:

https://bwf.tournamentsoftware.com/sport/tournament.aspx?id=ce2679d2-3665-471d-bcc8-94f52a80e5be

