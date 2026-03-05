The organizers of La Vuelta have chosen the teams that will take part in the 81st edition of the Spanish Grand Tour. La Vuelta 26 will start on Saturday the 22nd of August and finish on Sunday the 13th of September.

In accordance with UCI rules, the following 18 UCI WorldTeams are automatically invited to the race:

ALPECIN-PREMIER TECH (BEL)

BAHRAIN VICTORIOUS (BRN)

DECATHLON-CMA CGM TEAM (FRA)

EF EDUCATION–EASYPOST (USA)

GROUPAMA–FDJ UNITED (FRA)

INEOS GRENADIERS (GBR)

LIDL–TREK (GER)

LOTTO INTERMARCHÉ (BEL)

MOVISTAR TEAM (ESP)

NSN CYCLING TEAM (SUI)

RED BULL–BORA–HANSGROHE (GER)

SOUDAL QUICK-STEP (BEL)

TEAM JAYCO ALULA (AUS)

TEAM PICNIC-POSTNL (NED)

TEAM VISMA–LEASE A BIKE (NED)

UAE TEAM EMIRATES XRG (UAE)

UNO-X MOBILITY (NOR)

XDS ASTANA TEAM (KAZ)

TUDOR PRO CYCLING TEAM (SUI), PINARELLO – Q36.5 PRO CYCLING TEAM (SUI) y COFIDIS (FRA), leaders in the 2025 classification of UCI ProTeams will take part by right in La Vuelta 26.

In addition to these 21 teams, the organizers have awarded the following wildcards:

BURGOS-BURPELLET-BH (ESP)

EQUIPO KERN PHARMA (ESP)

