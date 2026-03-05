2026 Women’s Premier League Matchweek 5: Roundup

Lion City Sailors extended their winning run in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) with a 6-0 triumph over Geylang International last Friday (20 February), making it five wins in five games.

Ami Takeuchi opened the scoring in the 26th minute with a composed finish after receiving a cushioned pass from Sailors Girls Academy graduate Amelia Tan. Sailors’ 16-year-old forward Nur Ain Salleh doubled the lead in the 36th minute, racing clear to slot home from a perfectly weighted pass from Takeuchi.

Eri Kitagawa made it 3-0 in the 49th minute, capitalising on a loose clearance, before Farah Nurzahirah added a fourth in the 71st minute, lifting the ball over the advancing goalkeeper with composure.

For more, please click on

#AFF

#FAS

Like this: Like Loading...