The Ladies European Tour (LET) Qualifying School will visit Thailand for the first time with the staging of a Pre-Qualifier at Lotus Valley Golf Resort in Bangkok from November 18-20, 2026.

With a maximum field size of 120, the LET Qualifying School Pre-Qualifier – Asia provides a more accessible option for players from the Asia-Pacific region.

Opened in 2008, the par-72 Lotus Valley course is designed by South African legend Gary Player and is rated as one of Thailand’s finest layouts.

Entries have to be made using the LET App by Monday, October 12 at 5:00 pm (UK time).

Details and a link to download the App can be found on the LET website Q-School page.

World No.2 Jeeno Thitikul of Thailand, a five-time LET winner who won the Order of Merit in 2021, said: “After turning professional, I played on the LET before qualifying for the LPGA and I really enjoyed my time there. I got to travel the world, make new friends and experience life on Tour. I still really love to play on the LET when I can, and it’s always fun seeing the players and staff throughout the year. The standard on the LET is getting better every single year and it’s great to see more and more Thai players join.”

The Lalla Aicha Pre-Qualifier – Marrakech will take place in Morocco from December 10-12 at four venues – Noria Golf Club Marrakech, The Montgomerie Marrakech, Samanah Golf by Nicklaus and Akenza Golf.

The 90-hole Lalla Aicha Qualifying School Final Qualifier will also be played in Morocco, at Al Maaden Golf Marrakech and Royal Golf Marrakech from December 16-20.

The number of players advancing from each Pre-Qualifier to the Final Qualifier will be confirmed after all competitors in the field have registered for the Pre-Qualifier in question.

Di Barnard, the LET’s Director of Operations, said: “I am pleased to announce the LET’s Lalla Aicha Qualifying School schedule, which includes three new venues and our first Pre-Qualifier in Bangkok, Thailand, a country which has produced some of the world’s leading golfers in recent years. The Lalla Aicha Qualifying School is exciting and nerve-wracking in equal measure, as it gives female golfers an opportunity to fulfil their ambitions to compete professionally alongside the world’s best players on some of the most iconic international stages.”

LET 2026 Qualifying School Schedule

Pre-Qualifier – Asia

November 18-20

Lotus Valley Golf Resort, Bangkok, Thailand

Pre-Qualifier – Marrakech

December 10-12

Noria Golf Club Marrakech, Morocco

The Montgomerie Marrakech, Morocco

Samanah Golf by Nicklaus, Marrakech, Morocco

Akenza Golf, Marrakech, Morocco

Lalla Aicha Qualifying School Final Qualifier – Marrakech

December 16-20

Al Maaden Golf Marrakech and Royal Golf Marrakech, Morocco

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