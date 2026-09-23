Oracle Red Bull Racing is delighted to announce an extension to Isack Hadjar’s contract, completing its driver line-up for the 2027 Formula One season.

Following a standout rookie campaign last year, Isack earned his seat at Oracle Red Bull Racing after impressing with his raw speed, relentless work ethic and natural racecraft.

He became the 11th Red Bull Junior graduate to race for the Team and now follows in the footsteps of fellow graduates Sebastian Vettel, Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen.

Isack marked his debut outing with a P3 in Qualifying at the Australian Grand Prix, and his maiden season with Oracle Red Bull Racing has gone from strength to strength.

He currently enjoys a streak of seven consecutive top six finishes, while continuing to demonstrate the pace, consistency and work ethic that convinced the Team to invest in his future.

The highlight of his 2026 season so far came with a glittering podium in Monaco.

Having already extended Max’s contract until the end of 2030, Oracle Red Bull Racing has now secured its driver pairing for 2027 as the Team continues to build and solidify its future.

Laurent Mekies, CEO and Team Principal of Oracle Red Bull Racing, said: “We’re very excited to continue our journey with Isack. Since joining us at the start of the year, he has been superb on and off track, especially considering this is only his second Formula 1 season, which made extending his contract an easy decision.

From the very beginning, Isack immersed himself in the Team, spending every minute at the factory with his engineers to develop the car, always eager to learn and improve.

You could see from that first weekend in Melbourne that he handled the step up with remarkable composure and had earned his place in this seat.

The period since his injury has been a difficult one for Isack, but this extension is a testament to how much we believe in him and we can’t wait to see him back out on track.

We still have a lot we want to achieve this season, but it’s a great feeling to know that the drivers, engineers and everyone back at the factory are all heading in the same direction, committed and together.”

Isack Hadjar, Oracle Red Bull Racing driver, said: “I am really excited to continue with Oracle Red Bull Racing. I came to this Team eight months ago and immediately understood the scale and ambition of this organisation.

There are so many talented people at the factory, and you’re aware of the privilege of driving for such an incredible Team alongside a four-time World Champion like Max.

From the moment I signed, I set out to dedicate myself to the Team, and with the support of Laurent and everyone in Milton Keynes, I’ve been able to justify the faith they’ve had in me. I’m constantly looking to listen, learn and push myself further every single day, which only makes me more excited about what lies ahead.”

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