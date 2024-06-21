Laos beat the Philippines 3-0 in the opening game of the ASEAN Under-16 Boys’ Championship 2024 this afternoon at the Manahan Stadium.

Daophahad grabbed the opener in the 39th minute before an own goal from Philippines’ Sambalod Fabela gave Laos the 2-0 lead.

Vongdeuan Soulibanh then added the third goal late in the game.

In the meantime, host Indonesia demolished Singapore 3-0 in the second game of the evening..

Captain Putu Panji started the ball rolling with the lead in the 40th minute before further goals from Evandra (59th) and Roberto (87th).

#AFF

