Laos beat the Philippines 3-0 in the opening game of the ASEAN Under-16 Boys’ Championship 2024 this afternoon at the Manahan Stadium.
Daophahad grabbed the opener in the 39th minute before an own goal from Philippines’ Sambalod Fabela gave Laos the 2-0 lead.
Vongdeuan Soulibanh then added the third goal late in the game.
In the meantime, host Indonesia demolished Singapore 3-0 in the second game of the evening..
Captain Putu Panji started the ball rolling with the lead in the 40th minute before further goals from Evandra (59th) and Roberto (87th).
#AFF