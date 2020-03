The Laos women’s national team began their preparation for the AFF Women’s Championship 2020 which will be hosted by the Philippines at the end of the year.

A total of 40 players were called as Laos women’s head coach Vongmisay Soubouakham put them through their paces at the National Training Centre.

Other than senior players, Vongmisay also called up a handful of players from the Under-19 and also the Under-16.