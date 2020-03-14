In view of the continuing spread of COVID-19, which prompted the Government’s Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) to issue Resolution No. 11 on 12 March 2020, which raised the Alert Level to Code Red Sub-Level 2 and, among others, placed the entire National Capital Region under community quarantine for 30 days and prohibited mass gatherings, the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) and Philippines Football League (PFL) have decided to postpone

The Philippines Football League brought to you by Qatar Airways kick-off originally scheduled on 21 March 2020 to 18 April 2020 tentatively.

Utmost priority must be accorded to the safety, health, and welfare of the players, coaching staff, match officials, sponsors, and others who are involved in the organization of the matches.

PFF and PFL encourage all football stakeholders and the general public to be mindful always of the risks posed by COVID-19, observe the recommendations on how to avoid the virus, be safe and healthy during these times, and to help the nation combat the spread of COVID-19.