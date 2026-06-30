With just over a week to go to the start of the AFF Women’s Cup 2026, the Laos women’s national team has stepped up their training session a gear as they look to make a bigger impression at this year’s meet.

The Laos women’s national team has certainly picked up some valuable pointers from the two friendlies they played earlier this month against Saudi Arabia.

The second edition of the AFF Women’s Cup will be held from 10 to 22 July 2026 at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Kuala Lumpur.

Laos will be up against host Malaysia and Singapore in Group A.

Group B is Indonesia, Cambodia and Timor-Leste.

#AFF

Photos Courtesy #LFF

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