Roslie Razeeq Danial from the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) has made it two wins from two matches played in the Men’s Singles of the Second Leg, BAM National Under-21 Championships 2026 at the Pahang BA Badminton Hall here in Kuantan.

The 19-year-old, who was the losing finalist at last year’s National U21 Championships at the same venue, puts up a more confident flair this year as he outplayed Jun Sheng Khoo from Kuala Lumpur 15-8, 15-9 in 26 minutes.

After gaining a walkover in his opening campaign two days earlier, the 3rd/4th ranked Roslie then beat Aaron Lee Fu Seng from Selangor in straight sets 15-1, 15-4 in his first match of the competition.

In his second match today, Roslie then held off Jun Sheng Khoo from Kuala Lumpur 15-8, 15-9.

In the Round of 16 next, Roslie will face Khoo Jin from BAM, with the latter emerging victorious in a three-set thriller over his national teammate Derrick Leung Jin Wen.

Khoo Jin stayed his nerves to come back from a first set 8-15 defeat to win 15-6, 15-5.

In the meantime, top seeds Tan Kean Wei and Tan Jia Le did not lose focus as they continued their fine run in the competition so far.

Top seed and defending champion Kean Wei from BAM took half an hour to fend off the challenge of 17th/32nd ranked Au Wei Shan from Selangor 15-11, 15-8.

Kean Wei’s opponent in the next round is Gavin Ng Jing Yi from Johor.

On the other hand, second-seeded Jia Le from Johor held his composure intact to snuff out Kuala Lumpur’s Liew Tan Hao 15-10, 15-10.

Standing in the way of Jia Le for a shot in the quarterfinals is Lim Boon Le from BAM.

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