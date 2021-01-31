Jaushua Sotirio’s late winner completed a smash and grab raid as the Wellington Phoenix escaped with their first win of the season, 2-1, against the high-flying Central Coast Mariners.

The 25-year-old attacker came off the bench in the 83rd minute and pounced five minutes later, holding off Stefan Nigro’s challenge and converting Alex Rufer’s pass, to take a precious three points back to the Phoenix’s temporary home of Wollongong.

Mexican magician Ulises Davila had given the New Zealand outfit an early advantage at a rain-drenched Central Coast Stadium with a superb low strike following some fantastic improvisation by his Israel international strike partner Tomer Hemed.

