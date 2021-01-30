The Myanmar Football Federation (MFF) held their 3rd MFF Congress virtually.

In attendance were MFF President Zaw Zaw, Vice Presidents Dr Sai Sam Tun and Pyae Phyo Tay Za as well as MFF General Secretary Ko Ko Thein.

Others who took part in the event were MFF Executive members, Myanmar National League (MNL) club officials, and delegates from the 242 township football federations.

“I would like to wish all my friends in Myanmar and all over the world good health. 2020 has been a difficult year, but we have seen the unity and solidarity of our football friends,” said Gianni Infantino, FIFA President.

“I would like to commend Myanmar for their effort in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, specifically to MFF President Zaw Zaw and his friends for their donations and their assistance in building infrastructures including quarantine centres, hospitals, and infection control centres.”

In his welcome speech, Zaw Zaw added that for football to grow further in Myanmar, it will need the help of everyone in the country especially those from the township.

“The participation of township football federations is important in the development of Myanmar football. It is not possible for the MFF to be working alone to improve football,” said Zaw Zaw.

“Football clubs need to work together to improve football. It takes eight years to develop young players. Children as young as 10-years-old in different townships need to be given the chance to grow.”

“The Ministry of Education has included budget in these townships for hosting school football matches. We are working to be more systematic. The cooperation between the different township football federations is integral.”

