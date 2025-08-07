World Rugby has today announced SharkNinja, a leading global product design and technology company, as the Official Consumer Appliance Partner of the Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025.

To kickstart the partnership and create meaningful impact through purposeful innovation, SharkNinja is bringing its renowned high-performance quality and design to key areas of the tournament.

SharkNinja products, such as the Ninja FrostVault Coolers, Shark Fans and Shark Beauty styling appliances such as the Shark FlexStyle, will provide the teams and Emirates Match Officials with innovative solutions to enhance their match day experience and support them as they continue to break boundaries on and off the field.

SharkNinja will also bring excitement directly to supporters with activations at match venues and the official Women’s Rugby World Cup Fan Zone at London’s Battersea Power Station that offer unique experiences and opportunities showcasing the innovative product range. Furthermore, there will also be a dedicated content series across social media which highlights great personalities and a unique spin on match day preparations at Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025.

Managing Director Northern Europe at SharkNinja, James Kitto, said: “Here at SharkNinja we’re focused on bringing ease and convenience to people’s lives every day, so they can focus on what is important and we’re thrilled to announce the partnership with Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025. Our products are all about providing comfort and confidence, pre, during or post-match.”

“We could think of no better role models to showcase these important values than with the team of female athletes at Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 and are delighted to support players and fans alike throughout the tournament.”

Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 Managing Director, Sarah Massey said: “It’s a pleasure to welcome SharkNinja as the Official Consumer Appliance partner for Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025.”

“This collaboration goes beyond traditional sponsorship, integrating innovative and practical products directly into the tournament. From supporting our players, to engaging fans in exciting new ways, we look forward to working with SharkNinja as we continue to enhance the overall experience for all involved in the tournament.”

Further details regarding specific fan zone activations and content series release dates will be announced closer to the tournament.

