The Laos Football Federation (LFF) are organising two C license courses this week – starting with the first on 10-14 February 2020.

The second is planned for 19-23 February 2020.

The course was declared open by Viphet Sihachakr, President of LFF with Laos national coach V. Sundramoorthy the instructor.

A total of 32 participants are taking part in the course – 32 from Laos football clubs, alongside four from Thailand and 1 from France.