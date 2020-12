A total of 41 Local General Coordinator and Domestic Match Commissioner attended a seminar held this week under the auspices of the National FA of Brunei Darussalam (NFABD).

Of the 41 participants, 15 were representatives from clubs mainly from the Brunei Super League while the remaining 26 were from various organisations.

The seminar was conducted by NFABD Consultant Jeysing Muthiah with NFABD President Pengiran Matusin Pengiran Matasan on hand to present the certificates.

Like this: Like Loading...