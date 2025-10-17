Ng Li Ching turned a game from ‘which she was not expecting much’ to a triumphant outing when she prevailed over India’s Isharani Baruah in her quarterfinals clash of the Women’s Singles Allianz Super 100 at the Indoor Arena Educity Sports Complex in Johor.

The 22-year-old from Miri, Sarawak, was all humility after her game that took just over an hour to complete against the eighth-seeded Isharani.

After taking the first set 21-10, Li Ching, who had won bronze at the World University Games earlier this year, conceded the second set 16-21 to the 21-year-old Isharani.

However, Ling Ching rode on home support to take the third set 21-12 for her place in the semifinals tomorrow.

“There was not much of a change in the game plan as compared to yesterday. I was playing at home and there was home support, so I had to be confident a bit,” said Ling Ching.

“I knew that she (Ishrani) is an aggressive player and that she would change the pace in the third game. I knew that I had to defend well against whatever she threw at me.

“For tomorrow, it will be the same. I just have to play the patient game and look for the opportunity.”

Ling Ching’s opponent tomorrow is fourth-seeded Pitchamon Opatniputh from Thailand, who beat China’s Cai Yan Yan in straight sets, 21-9, 21-17.

The other semifinal tie will be an all-Japan tie with Hina Akechi taking on third-seeded Nozomi Okuhara.

ENDS

Like this: Like Loading...