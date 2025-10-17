Superpole Highlights:

The WorldWCR season finale kicks off at Jerez, and it is Maria Herrera ( Klint Forward Racing Team) who snatches the all-important pole position, dominating the session from the start and setting an impressive 1’51.572 that proved unbeatable.



who snatches the all-important pole position, dominating the session from the start and setting an impressive 1’51.572 that proved unbeatable. Championship leader Herrera and fellow Spaniard Beatriz Neila ( Ampito Crescent Yamaha) are set to battle it out for the title on home turf, the pair separated by just 6 points heading into this final round.



and fellow Spaniard are set to battle it out for the title on home turf, the pair separated by just 6 points heading into this final round. Aware of what is at stake and hungry for a front row start for Saturday’s Race 1, Neila pushed hard but could not quite match rival Herrera ’s pace, the Ampito Crescent Yamaha rider forced to settle for second place today.



pushed hard but could not quite match rival ’s pace, the rider forced to settle for second place today. Already second in morning practice, wildcard Paola Ramos (YVS Sabadell) put in a very impressive Superpole performance, confirming third to ensure a Spanish front row for Saturday’s Race 1.



put in a very impressive Superpole performance, confirming third to ensure a Spanish front row for Saturday’s Race 1. Looking to defend third place in the general standings, Italy’s Roberta Ponziani (Klint Forward Racing Team) set her best time in the final seconds of the 25-minute phase to take fourth.



set her best time in the final seconds of the 25-minute phase to take fourth. Also taking an important step in the final minutes, Australian Tayla Relph (Full Throttle Racing) secured an impressive fifth-place finish, which represents her best qualifying result of the 2025 season.



secured an impressive fifth-place finish, which represents her best qualifying result of the 2025 season. Clearly spurred on by a podium at her recent home round, French rider Lucie Boudesseul (GMT94-YAMAHA) rounds out the second row of the grid, a strong sixth.



rounds out the second row of the grid, a strong sixth. Separated from Ponziani by just 3 championship points, rookie Chloe Jones (GR Motosport) will have work to do from seventh in the first of the weekend’s races, the British rider placing just ahead of Pakita Ruiz (PR46+1 Racing Team) , eighth.



by just 3 championship points, rookie will have work to do from seventh in the first of the weekend’s races, the British rider placing just ahead of , eighth. Securing her best qualifying result of the season, American rider Mallory Dobbs (Diva Racing) completes the third row of the grid, a solid ninth in the final Superpole of the year, less than a tenth ahead of Natalia Rivera (Terra & Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR Team) , who rounds out the top ten.



completes the third row of the grid, a solid ninth in the final Superpole of the year, less than a tenth ahead of , who rounds out the top ten. An honourable mention goes to home rider Sara Sanchez (Terra&Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR Team) , back in action after a round 5 crash and subsequent surgery and able to qualify twelfth today.



, back in action after a round 5 crash and subsequent surgery and able to qualify twelfth today. Emily Bondi (ZELOS Trasimeno) is unable to compete this weekend following an incident at the Magny-Cours round that left her with an injury to her left hand.

P1 | Maria Herrera | Klint Forward Factory Team | 1’51.572

“Today was a little different as I felt a bit more nervous. I enjoyed riding anyway and was able to work hard and try to improve my riding style too. I’m happy with my lap time and didn’t expect pole honestly, because I knew Paola was stronger in some areas. I feel more relaxed now that I know I can battle; I don’t know if I’ll be able to build a lead, but I know we have the pace to fight. I think we can improve a little tomorrow too. In terms of race strategy, I know I’ll have to push to the end and work out how to manage the final stages – the battle is with Beatriz of course, and I know I need to finish ahead of her.”



P2 | Beatriz Neila | Ampito Crescent Yamaha | 1’51.880

“The track conditions were difficult in morning practice, but I did okay. Then qualifying went really well, and I’ve finished P2 which means I’m on the front row for Race 1. My lap time came easily, so I’m happy about that too. My philosophy is to face this as if it were any other race weekend. I feel relaxed and want to enjoy myself, as it’s the last round of the season, and I also want to win, so you can be sure that I’ll do my best until the end. I want to run a consistent Race 1 and, if possible, build a gap…”



P3 | Paola Ramos | YVS Sabadell | 1’51.947

“I’m very pleased to be on the front row in what is my first weekend in the WorldWCR. I’m really happy to be here, riding with women of this calibre. My dream has always been to compete in a world championship, and now I’m doing just that. I have no real expectations for tomorrow to be honest. I want to enjoy Race 1 and just be myself – let’s see what we can do.”

Like this: Like Loading...