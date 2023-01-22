Saudi-based lifestyle brand CORE is new title sponsor of Rounds 2 and 3 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship

2023 CORE Diriyah E-Prix is a double-header of races this Friday and Saturday (27 & 28 January) featuring the Middle East debut of the GEN3 – the fastest, lightest, most powerful and efficient electric race car ever built

CORE is a brand based in Saudi Arabia geared towards placing lifestyle and wellness at its centre

2023 CORE Diriyah E-Prix is the only event on the Formula E calendar held under floodlights illuminated by low-power LED technology

Tickets for the event are available now at https://diriyahseason.sa

Organisers of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship races in Saudi Arabia today announced exclusive lifestyle company CORE as title sponsor of the 2023 CORE Diriyah E-Prix.

The 2023 CORE Diriyah E-Prix is a double-header of races this Friday 27 January and Saturday 28 January. It will be the Middle East debut of the GEN3 — the fastest, lightest, most powerful and efficient electric race car ever built.

As title sponsor, CORE will feature prominently across the 21-turn, 2.495km circuit located within the historic town walls of the UNESCO World Heritage site on the outskirts of the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh. As the only night race on the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship calendar, the 2023 CORE Diriyah E-Prix will be illuminated with low-power LED technology.

Fans attending the 2023 CORE Diriyah E-Prix will see two iconic motorsport names – McLaren and Maserati – line-up on the Formula E grid in Diriyah for the first time where they will compete with Porsche, Jaguar and Nissan among the 11 teams and 22 drivers in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

The GEN3 is a huge leap in technological development and innovation with engineers at the FIA and Formula E pushing the boundaries of EV development.

Capable of a 200mph (322kph) top speed, the GEN3 is 53kg lighter than the GEN2 with a smaller chassis optimised for street racing. An additional front powertrain adds 250kW to the 350kW at the rear, more than doubling the regenerative capacity of the previous GEN2 car to 600kW, with more than 40% of the energy used in-race regenerated under braking.

“We’re absolutely delighted to confirm CORE will be the title partner for the up-coming 2023 CORE Diriyah E-Prix, that will host rounds two and three of Season 9 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship,” said Carlo Boutagy, Founder and CEO of CBX, official promoter of the 2023 CORE Diriyah E-Prix.

“It’s great to have such a luxury brand partner associated with the race and we can’t wait to see the exciting new, lighter and faster GEN3 cars on-track under the floodlights in Saudi Arabia at this year’s event.”

“It’s our great honour to be the title partner for the 2023 CORE Diriyah E-Prix races hosted at the historic town walls of Diriyah at Saudi Arabia capital Riyadh,” said Mohammed Hefni, Group CEO at CORE.

“Through this world-class event, CORE continues its commitment in playing a role in the realisation of Vision 2030 by contributing to enhancing the quality of life of individuals and families, creating jobs, diversifying economic activity and raising the status of Saudi Arabian cities to rank among the best cities in the world.”

Alberto Longo, Co-Founder & Chief Championship Officer, Formula E, said: “It is with great pleasure that we welcome CORE as the title sponsor of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship event in Saudi Arabia.

The 2023 CORE Diriyah E-Prix is a highlight of our race calendar and together with CORE and our valued local partners, we will welcome a global TV audience for the incredible spectacle of the GEN3 cars night racing for the very first time.”

Title partner CORE is a privately-owned Saudi Arabian lifestyle brand with an international reach, operating and investing in a complete range of high-quality lifestyle products and services. Currently operating CORE Social Wellness Clubs, CORE Food & Beverage, CORE Residences & CORE Adventure & Excursions.

