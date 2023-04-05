Due to circumstances beyond its control, Lima has withdrawn as the host city of the 2024 World Athletics U20 Championships.

The Peruvian Athletics Federation has informed World Athletics that recent political instability and social unrest, as well as natural disasters in Peru, have left the federation and the local organising committee unable to stage the event next year.

The World U20 Championships were to be held in the South American city from 26-31 August 2024.

We would like to thank the Peruvian Federation and the LOC for the extensive time and effort they have already dedicated to this event and for their ongoing commitment to global athletics.

World Athletics is in discussion with a replacement host for next year’s event and will provide more information in due course. – WORLD ATHLETICS

Like this: Like Loading...