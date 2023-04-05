As Vietnam look to add their third men’s football gold medal in three editions of the SEA Games, they will have to contend with powerhouse Thailand in Group B of the biennial championship.

Cambodia will be hosting the 32nd edition of the SEA Games this year from 5-17 May 2023.

Following the official draw for football competitions yesterday, defending champions Vietnam have been drawn against 16-time winners Thailand in Group B.

Vietnam will also have Malaysia – the six-time gold medalist – for company alongside Singapore and Laos.

Host Cambodia are in Group A against two-time winners Indonesia and also Myanmar, who have picked up the crown five times since the tournament’s inception in 1959.

The Philippines and Timor Leste complete the roster for Group A.

