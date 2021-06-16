With two years to go to Asia’s flagship men’s national team tournament, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) have today confirmed the 22 out of 24 teams who have advanced to the AFC Asian Cup China 2023™ qualifiers final round. Line-up for AFC Asian Cup China 2023™ qualifiers final round unveiled

Following the conclusion of the Preliminary Joint Qualifiers Round 2, 13 participating teams, including AFC Asian Cup 2023 host China PR and FIFA World Cup 2022 host and reigning Asian champions Qatar have sealed their places for the Continental

Therefore, three of the lowest-ranked second-placed teams, all eight third and fourth-placed teams across Groups A to H, as well as three best fifth-placed teams – 22 teams in total – have qualified for the 24-team AFC Asian Cup China 2023™ qualifiers final round.

The remaining four participating teams ranked 36 to 39, will compete in the AFC Asian Cup China 2023™ qualifiers playoffs, which will be played over two legs on 7 September and 12 October 2021, with the draw to be held on 24 June 2021.

The full list of the teams participating in the AFC Asian Cup China 2023™ qualifiers final round, as well as the qualifiers play-off, can be found below.

The following 22 Participating Teams have qualified for the AFC Asian Cup China 2023™ Qualifiers Final Round by virtue of their final positions in the Asian Qualifiers Preliminary Round 2.

The following four Participating Teams (ranked 36 to 39) will be drawn to compete in the AFC Asian Cup China 2023™ Qualifiers Play-off, with the two winners qualifying for the AFC Asian Cup China 2023™ Qualifiers Final Round.

– www.the-afc.com

Like this: Like Loading...