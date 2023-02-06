The Lion City Sailors are back and raring to get going in the 2023 domestic football campaign.

The Sailors’ First Team and Women’s Team are gunning for top honours in the upcoming season, and on their hunt for trophies, they will be decked in the bold white Sailors Home Kit designed by PUMA.

With a swathe of warm grey triangles and rectangles on a sea of white, the design elements of the Home jersey represent the shapes of us – of our team, our fans, and our community – that shape the future of the club.

