Lion City Sailors currently lead the Singapore Premier League (SPL) 2025/26, but their closest challenger, Tampines Rovers are not giving up yet.

After 14 matches in the eight-team league, defending champions Lion City Sailors have picked up 38 points – five points ahead of second-placed Tampines Rovers.

However, Tampines Rovers have played a match less as the season heads into its closing three-round stage.

At the last matchday, Tampines Rovers were 3-0 over Tanjong Pagar FC, as Lion City Sailors overcame Balestier Khalsa by the same scoreline.

Tampines had a double from Hide Higashikawa (20th and 46th minute), paving the way at the Jurong East Stadium, to be followed by another from Shah Shahiran (90th) for their third win in a row.

For Lion City Sailors, they had goals from Diogo Costa (33rd), Lennart Thy (40th), and Anderson Lopes’ penalty in the 85th minute to thank for the full points at the Bishan Stadium.

#AFF

Photos Courtesy #LionCitySailors #SPL

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