Loc Phat Bank Vietnam (LPBank) have taken over as the main sponsor of the Vietnam top flight where now, the league will be known as 2024/25 LPBank V. League 1.The sponsorship ceremony was witnessed by representatives from the Department of Sports and Physical Training, Vietnam Football Federation (VFF), VPF Company, FPT Telecom Company and FPT Play Company.It is the first step for the cooperation between LPBank, VPF Company and FPT Telecom Company, with the FPT Play brand, towards the common goal of developing Vietnamese football.“VPF Company and FPT Telecom Company, with the brand name FPT Play, believe that the cooperation with LPBank will be the key to unlocking further successes for domestic football,” said Tran Anh Tu, Chairman of the Board of Directors of VPF Company.Added Hoang Van Phuc, Deputy General Director of Loc Phat Bank Vietnam (LPBank): “At LPBank, we identify with the motto ‘Incorporating Social Responsibility in Business.’ “As the main sponsor of the National League, it is a testament to LPBank’s positive contribution to the development of domestic sports.”The prize money for the top three teams at the end of the 2024/25 LPBank V.League 1 will be as follows: CHAMPIONS – VND 5 billion (USD 199,680)RUNNERS-UP – VND 3 billion (USD 119,200)THIRD – VND 1.5 billion (USD 59,060) #AFF#VFF

