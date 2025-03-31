Visakha FC kept up the chase at the top of the Championship Round of the Cambodia Premier League (CPL) 2024/25, bringing them within five points of leaders Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng FC.With Svay Rieng and also second-placed Phnom Penh Crown FC on the full points at the end of another rousing matchday of the CPL 2024/25, Visakha up-ended Boeung Ket FC 3-1 to stay close to the frontrunners.At home at the Prince Stadium, Ramon Tanque gave the home team the lead in the 23rd minute before adding his second of the evening with another fine finish in the 35th minute.David Nop narrowed the gap for Boeung Ket in the 62nd minute before Sovann Ouk finished things off for Visakha with their third goal of the game in the 68th minute.The full points gave Visakha 56 points from 24 matches played – five points behind leaders Svay Rieng and four points behind Phnom Penh Crown. This week, Svay Rieng routed NagaWorld FC 4-0 as Phnom Penh Crown demolished Angkor Tiger 3-1. #AFF#FFC#CPL

