The Asian Tour will make a popular and strategic return to Vietnam next year for the inaugural Vietnam Golf Championship at Long Thanh Golf Club, Ho Chi Minh City.

The US$500,000 tournament will be played from 1-4 April marking the first time the Tour has visited Vietnam in three years.

The country is a key market for the Asian Tour, which the event promoter VFXG are keen to capitalise on and allow them to expand on their portfolio of staging successful three-day charity golf tournaments over the last nine years – called the CIFE Annual Charity Golf Tournaments.

Said Brandon Vuong, Tournament Co-Director, VFXG: “VFXG sees the Vietnam Golf Championship as an opportunity to bring world-class golf and an exceptional event experience to Vietnam, in close collaboration with its partners.

“For us, this is about more than hosting a tournament; it is about creating a platform that showcases Vietnam as an international golf, tourism, and events destination, while connecting businesses, partners and communities through the game.”

The Asian Tour last visited Vietnam in 2023, when Zimbabwe’s Kieran Vincent claimed the title. Vietnam has also been a regular destination for the Asian Development Tour over the past few seasons, hosting eight events since 2022.

“We are excited to see the return of the Asian Tour to Vietnam,” said Cho Minn Thant, CEO & Commissioner, Asian Tour.

“It’s an exciting market that is extremely important to us. It remains a destination with outstanding growth potential, and we are thankful to VFXG for launching the event. Our members will truly appreciate the chance to return there and help restart our association with Vietnam.”

Long Thanh Golf Club is an impressive 36-hole golf resort located approximately 40 kilometres northeast of Ho Chi Minh City.

Ronald Fream designed both courses, with the challenging Hill Course on a plateau and the scenic Lake Course surrounded by branches of the Đồng Nai River.

As host venue, Long Thanh Golf Club are looking forward to welcoming players and guests with championship conditions and high standards of hospitality.

“As the selected host venue for the first-ever Vietnam Golf Championship, Long Thanh Golf Club will be deeply honoured and proud to welcome the Asian Tour and is players,” said Nguyen Van Thong, General Manager, Long Thanh Golf Club.

“We are fully committed to delivering championship-level course conditions, professional event operations and the highest standards of Vietnamese hospitality. We believe this tournament will mark an important milestone for Long Thanh Golf Club and further showcase Vietnam as an outstanding golf destination on the international stage.”

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