Mahindra Racing’s Alex Lynn took the chequered flag at the second Heineken® London E-Prix and with it his first ABB FIA Formula E World Championship victory
Lynn was followed home by Mercedes-EQ Formula E’s Nyck de Vries, who went top of the Drivers’ Championship with his second second-place in two days, and Jaguar Racing’s Mitch Evans in third
Pole-sitter Stoffel Vandoorne led before being hit by Nissan e.dams’ Oliver Rowland and finished in P15
Lucas di Grassi jumped from ninth to first after ‘pitting’ under safety car conditions, however the Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler car did not fully stop and was therefore awarded a drive-through penalty. Having failed to take the penalty during the race, di Grassi was subsequently disqualified
Former drivers’ standings’ leader Sam Bird and reigning champion António Félix da Costa failed to finish after both suffered damage during a dramatic Heineken® London E-Prix
Envision Virgin Racing lead the Teams’ standings as the 2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship heads to Berlin for the final races of the season on August 14 & 15
Fastest Lap Group in Qualifying (1 point)
Alex Lynn 1:20.319
Mahindra Racing
Julius Baer Pole Position (3 points)
Stoffel Vandoorne 1:20.181
Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team
TAG Heuer Fastest Lap (1 point)
Robin Frijns 1:21.635
Envision Virgin Racing
“It’s hard for words to be honest. It’s as special as it gets. I’ve never felt something like this. Formula E has been a difficult one for me so to win is very special. I’ve got a huge crew behind me that I have to thank. I get the pleasure of driving around their hard work, and I can tell you there isn’t a group of guys and girls that stay longer and wake up earlier than them. I honestly can’t believe this has happened. It’s incredible.” – MAHINDRA RACING-ALEX LYNN
“I have to admit I’m a bit disappointed with P2. First of all, I feel sorry for my team mate (Stoffel Vandoorne), he deserved the win today if it wasn’t for Oliver Rowland taking him out. We were a bit unlucky with the safety car when we just activated the attack mode, that made me a little bit vulnerable after the re-start. And then Lucas di Grassi was there which I was surprised to see because he shouldn’t have been there. At the end, the energy targets were so high, so I wasn’t able to get alongside him. I made quite a lot of mistakes trying to push but the targets were too high to ever be in a position to make a move.” MERCEDES-EQ FORMULA E TEAM-NYCK DE VRIES
“A bit of an unexpected podium for me. At parts, I actually thought I was out the race. I didn’t have a clean first few laps, and after the Rowland and Vandoorne incident I made a mistake, Günther got me and I made a stupid move into him and broke my front wing, and I thought I would be out the race. But with a bit of luck the wing flew off and I was able to continue. I missed my second attack mode which I couldn’t believe. I thought I gifted it to Frijns, but lucky I was able to activate it later and make good move on him and bring it home. A bizarre race and I’m a bit surprised to be on the podium, but roll on Berlin.” –JAGUAR RACING-MITCH EVANS
