Mahindra Racing’s Alex Lynn took the chequered flag at the second Heineken® London E-Prix and with it his first ABB FIA Formula E World Championship victory

Lynn was followed home by Mercedes-EQ Formula E’s Nyck de Vries, who went top of the Drivers’ Championship with his second second-place in two days, and Jaguar Racing’s Mitch Evans in third

Pole-sitter Stoffel Vandoorne led before being hit by Nissan e.dams’ Oliver Rowland and finished in P15

Lucas di Grassi jumped from ninth to first after ‘pitting’ under safety car conditions, however the Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler car did not fully stop and was therefore awarded a drive-through penalty. Having failed to take the penalty during the race, di Grassi was subsequently disqualified

Former drivers’ standings’ leader Sam Bird and reigning champion António Félix da Costa failed to finish after both suffered damage during a dramatic Heineken® London E-Prix

Envision Virgin Racing lead the Teams’ standings as the 2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship heads to Berlin for the final races of the season on August 14 & 15

Fastest Lap Group in Qualifying (1 point) Alex Lynn 1:20.319 Mahindra Racing Julius Baer Pole Position (3 points) Stoffel Vandoorne 1:20.181 Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team TAG Heuer Fastest Lap (1 point) Robin Frijns 1:21.635 Envision Virgin Racing “It’s hard for words to be honest. It’s as special as it gets. I’ve never felt something like this. Formula E has been a difficult one for me so to win is very special. I’ve got a huge crew behind me that I have to thank. I get the pleasure of driving around their hard work, and I can tell you there isn’t a group of guys and girls that stay longer and wake up earlier than them. I honestly can’t believe this has happened. It’s incredible.” – MAHINDRA RACING-ALEX LYNN “I have to admit I’m a bit disappointed with P2. First of all, I feel sorry for my team mate (Stoffel Vandoorne), he deserved the win today if it wasn’t for Oliver Rowland taking him out. We were a bit unlucky with the safety car when we just activated the attack mode, that made me a little bit vulnerable after the re-start. And then Lucas di Grassi was there which I was surprised to see because he shouldn’t have been there. At the end, the energy targets were so high, so I wasn’t able to get alongside him. I made quite a lot of mistakes trying to push but the targets were too high to ever be in a position to make a move.” MERCEDES-EQ FORMULA E TEAM-NYCK DE VRIES “A bit of an unexpected podium for me. At parts, I actually thought I was out the race. I didn’t have a clean first few laps, and after the Rowland and Vandoorne incident I made a mistake, Günther got me and I made a stupid move into him and broke my front wing, and I thought I would be out the race. But with a bit of luck the wing flew off and I was able to continue. I missed my second attack mode which I couldn’t believe. I thought I gifted it to Frijns, but lucky I was able to activate it later and make good move on him and bring it home. A bizarre race and I’m a bit surprised to be on the podium, but roll on Berlin.” –JAGUAR RACING-MITCH EVANS

FINAL CLASSIFICATION Alex Lynn Mahindra Racing 46:29.532 (26) Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team +0.599s (18) Mitch Evans Jaguar Racing +6.257s (15) Robin Frijns Envision Virgin Racing +6.682s (13) Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team +9.212s (10) Maximilian Günther BMW i Andretti Motorsport +10.637s (8) Nick Cassidy Envision Virgin Racing +12.685s (6) Sérgio Sette Câmara DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT +19.237s (4) Jake Dennis BMW i Andretti Motorsport +24.914s (2) Joel Eriksson DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT +27.920s (1) Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing +29.083s (0) Jean-Éric Vergne DS TECHEETAH +29.915s (0) Sébastien Buemi Nissan e.dams +30.291s (0) Oliver Turvey NIO 333 FE Team +31.365s (0) Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team +33.623s (3) Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing +34.336s (0) André Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team +35.204s (0) Oliver Rowland Nissan e.dams +42.269s (0) Tom Blomqvist NIO 333 FE Team +1 lap (0) Lucas di Grassi Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler (0) António Félix da Costa DS TECHEETAH (0) Sam Bird Jaguar Racing (0) Norman Nato ROKiT Venturi Racing (0) René Rast Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler (0)

2020/21 ABB FIA FORMULA E WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP DRIVER STANDINGS Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ 95 Robin Frijns Envision Virgin Racing 89 Sam Bird Jaguar Racing 81 Jake Dennis BMW i Andretti Motorsport 80 António Félix da Costa DS TECHEETAH 80 Alex Lynn Mahindra Racing 78 Nick Cassidy Envision Virgin Racing 76 Mitch Evans Jaguar Racing 75 Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing 74 René Rast Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler 72 Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team 71 Jean-Éric Vergne DS TECHEETAH 68 Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team 63 Lucas di Grassi Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler 62 Maximilian Günther BMW i Andretti Motorsport 62 Oliver Rowland Nissan e.dams 59 André Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche 45 Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing 44 Nico Müller DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT 30 Sébastien Buemi Nissan e.dams 20 Norman Nato ROKiT Venturi Racing 17 Sérgio Sette Câmara DRAGON / PESNKE AUTOSPORT 17 Oliver Turvey NIO 333 FE Team 13 Tom Blomqvist NIO 333 FE Team 5 Joel Eriksson DRAGON / PESNKE AUTOSPORT 1

2020/21 ABB FIA FORMULA E WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TEAM STANDINGS Envision Virgin Racing 165 Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team 158 Jaguar Racing 156 DS TECHEETAH 148 BMW i Andretti Motorsport 143 Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler 134 Mahindra Racing 122 TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team 116 ROKiT Venturi Racing 91 Nissan e.dams 79 DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT 47 NIO 333 FE TEAM 18

