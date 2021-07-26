Angkor Tiger FC have retaken the top spot in the 2021 Metfone Cambodian League (MCL) even though they could only muster a 2-2 draw against Asia Euro United (AEU) last night.

The one point moved Angkor Tiger back to the top of the standings with 20 points from ten matches played – just a point ahead of second-placed Visakha FC, on 19 points from nine matches.

Against a gritty AEU side, Angkor struggled to stamp their superiority with goals from Long Menghav (19th minute) and Eliel da Cruz Guardiano (73rd minute penalty) saw an equal response from AEU’s Abbee Ndjoo (66th) and Vann Vit (83rd).

2021 METFONE CAMBODIAN LEAGUE

RESULTS

Electricite Du Cambodge 0-0 Prey Veng

Asia Euro United 2-2 Angkor Tiger

#AFF

Like this: Like Loading...