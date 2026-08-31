Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng captured their third Cambodian Super Cup in a row after beating Visakha FC 2-1 last night at the Morodok Techo National Stadium.

The five-time winner of the Cambodian Premier League was frustrated for much of the encounter against a determined Visakha side that held them scoreless at the end of an intense first half.

However, Svay Rieng finally nailed the opener in the 74th minute through Peprah Kwame before Sieng Chanthea then extended the advantage in the 90th minute.

Visakha pulled a late goal from Donovan Ewolo (90th+4) but it was too late to stage a revival.

#AFF

Photos Courtesy #PreahKhanReachSvayRieng

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