Korea’s Ina Yoon will be amongst a star-studded cast to feature in the WTGL, the new women’s team golf league created by TMRW Sports in partnership with the LPGA, as the complete rosters for its five inaugural teams, Atlanta Drive GC, Boston Common Golf, Los Angeles Golf Club, Motor City Golf Club and New York Golf Club, were announced today.

The rosters bring together 25 dynamic and talented players that include World Golf Hall of Fame members, major champions, Solheim Cup winners, legends of the game and young up-and-coming stars who are ready to showcase women’s team golf and bring new fans to the game. The five teams will begin competition in November at the custom-built, tech-infused SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

WTGL’s five founding teams are:

Fans can get a closer look at the players, teams and storylines shaping the inaugural season during a special roster reveal show premiering today on YouTube.

The 23-year-old Yoon, who finished in the top-five at the Chevron Championship and Women’s PGA Championship this season, will represent Boston Common Golf alongside World No. 6 Lottie Woad (England), Megan Khang (United States), seven-time LPGA Tour winner Céline Boutier (France) and Chizzy Iwai (Japan).

Yoon said: “Screen golf is a big part of golf culture in Korea, and it is also where my own golf story began. I first became interested in golf when I went to an indoor screen golf facility with my father. SoFi Center is unlike any other screen in the world. Competing in the inaugural season of WTGL now feels like a full-circle moment, and I am excited to share it with fans in Korea and around the world.”

On representing Boston Common Golf, she added: “I had such a great time at Fenway Park last year for my first Major League Baseball game that I have been cheering for the Red Sox ever since. That makes joining Boston Common Golf especially exciting. Lottie, Megan, Celine and Chizzy are all outstanding players, and I am looking forward to bringing our different strengths together as a team.”

Rufus Hack, president, golf at TMRW Sports, said: “WTGL will combine teams of world-class LPGA Tour stars with the energy of fans inside SoFi Center to create a thrilling new experience for women’s golf. The five teams will go head-to-head throughout November and December, creating a consistent spotlight for women’s team golf and giving fans a new way to see the players’ personalities, competitive instincts and decision-making as teammates. With the rosters now set, the teams’ identities and rivalries can begin to take shape.”

The 25 players announced for WTGL have a combined 112 LPGA Tour victories and 15 major championships and includes eight of the top 15 players in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings.

Aside from Yoon, seven other golf stars from the Asia-Pacific region have committed to the WTGL: Jeeno Thitikul (Thailand), Chizzy Iwai (Japan), Aki Iwai (Japan), Lydia Ko (New Zealand), Minjee Lee (Australia), Yuka Saso (Japan) and Ruoning Yin (China).

COMPETITION AND TEAM STRUCTURE:

WTGL features five teams competing in a round-robin regular season where every match carries postseason implications, building to the Playoffs: single-elimination Semifinals and a best-of-three Finals. Like the best team sports, the format is simple to follow — two teams enter, and roughly two hours later, one leaves the winner. Each team is built on a balanced five-player roster, assembled in partnership with team ownership groups, players and their representatives to align with the LPGA Tour and offseason schedules. Three players from each roster compete in every match, putting a premium on strategy and lineup decisions.

WTGL’s competition was purpose-built to showcase the power, precision and strategic decision-making of the world’s best women golfers. LPGA performance data informed the hole distances and design elements, creating a variety of shot shapes and risk-reward decisions. The fast-paced format combines mic’d-up access, strategic use of the Hammer, shot-clock pressure and real-time performance data and analytics, giving fans new insight into the athletes’ talent, personalities and decision-making as teammates. As with other team sports, the objective is simple: Two teams compete head-to-head, and approximately two hours later, one emerges as the winner.

Fans can be the first to receive WTGL announcements, including the inaugural season schedule, how to buy tickets and where to watch by signing up for updates at wtglgolf.com.

SELECTED PLAYERS’ QUOTES

Jeeno Thitikul (Thailand)

“I’m very excited to be part of the inaugural season of WTGL. The team format, fast pace and technology can introduce golf to a new generation of fans while giving them a fresh way to see our personalities. I love the mix of talent and personalities on our team. I’m especially excited to play with Ruoning again. We won a team event together in Michigan in 2024, so we already know how to have fun and compete together.”

Ruoning Yin (China)

“WTGL is a great opportunity for me and for women’s golf. I have always enjoyed team competition, and this format will give us a fun way to showcase our games and personalities while introducing new fans to the sport.”

On Motor City Golf Club: “I have great memories of winning in Michigan with Jeeno in 2024, and now we get to be teammates again with Motor City Golf Club. Jeeno, Lexi, Brooke and Albane are all great players and people I enjoy being around. I think we will have a lot of fun together, and I can’t wait for the season.”

Yuka Saso (Japan)

“Rory McIlroy has been one of my favourite players for a long time, so I followed what he helped create with TGL. I am excited that WTGL will now give LPGA players the opportunity to compete in that environment and bring our own personalities and style to the format. Atlanta Drive GC has already shown how strong a team can be when players with different styles work together. Charley, Nataliya, Andrea and Minjee are all great competitors, and I am excited to learn from them, support them and compete for Atlanta.”

WTGL’S FINAL 25 PLAYERS:

Jeeno Thitikul (Thailand, No. 2, 2025 Rolex Player of the Year, 2024 Olympian, two-time International Crown team member, 10-time LPGA Tour winner)

Lottie Woad (England, No. 6, will play in her first Solheim Cup later this year, victories in each of her first two LPGA seasons)

Charley Hull (England, No. 7, two-time Olympian, member of eight Solheim Cup teams including 2026, three-time LPGA Tour winner)

Ruoning Yin (China, No. 8, major champion, Olympian, six-time LPGA Tour winner)

Brooke Henderson (Canada, No. 11, two-time major champion, three-time Olympian, 2025 International Crown, 14-time LPGA Tour winner, Canada’s winningest golfer — male or female)

Lydia Ko (New Zealand, No. 12, LPGA Hall of Fame member, three-time major champion, three-time Olympic medalist (Gold – 2024, Bronze – 2020, Silver – 2016), 2025 International Crown team member, 23-time LPGA Tour winner, 125 weeks as No. 1 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Ranking from during 2015-2017 and 2022-2023)

Minjee Lee (Australia, No. 13, three-time major champion, three-time Olympian, five-time International Crown team member, 11-time LPGA Tour winner, younger brother Min Woo is a member of TGL’s The Bay Golf Club)

Gaby Lopez (Mexico, No. 14, three-time Olympian, three-time LPGA Tour winner)

Ina Yoon (Korea, No. 20, five top-10 finishes this season including a runner-up at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship)

Aki Iwai (Japan, No. 23, won the 2025 Standard Portland Classic, six-time winner on the JLPGA Tour, earned LPGA Tour membership at the 2024 LPGA qualifying Q-Series at the same time as her twin sister, Chizzy, who is also playing in WTGL)

Celine Boutier (France, No. 32, major champion, two-time Olympian, will play in fifth Solheim Cup later this year, seven-time LPGA Tour winner)

Chizzy Iwai (Japan, No. 35, won the 2025 Mexico Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba, eight-time winner on the JLPGA, her twin sister, Aki, also competed in Final Qualifying and finished T5 to earn LPGA Tour membership for the 2025 season)

Andrea Lee (United States, No. 40, member of three Solheim Cup teams including 2026, LPGA Tour winner)

Alison Lee (United States, No. 55, will play in third Solheim Cup later this year, won the inaugural ANNIKA Award, given to the nation’s top collegiate female golfer after the 2013-14 season at UCLA)

Linn Grant (Sweden, No. 58, 2024 Olympian, will play in third Solheim Cup later this year, two-time LPGA Tour winner)

Rose Zhang (United States, No. 66, won first professional start in 2023 Mizuho Americas Open, 2024 Olympian, will play in third Solheim Cup later this year, two-time LPGA Tour winner, 2023 Augusta National Women’s Amateur champion, 142 weeks as No. 1 in World Amateur Golf Ranking in 2020-2023)

Megan Khang (United States, No. 85, will play in fifth Solheim Cup later this year, LPGA Tour winner, ambassador for Boston Common Golf TGL team)

Nataliya Guseva – (UNA, No. 113, seven top-25 finishes in 2026, Epson Tour winner (2023 Black Desert Resort Championship))

Lexi Thompson (United States, No. 155, major champion, two-time Olympian, seven-time Solheim Cup team member, 11-time LPGA Tour winner)

Yana Wilson (United States, No. 180, 20-year-old rookie, won 2026 Dow Championship, finished No. 2 in Epson Tour’s Race for the Card to earn LPGA membership for the 2026 season, three-time Augusta National Women’s Amateur participant (2022, 2023, 2024), two-time Drive, Chip & Putt National Champion at Augusta National)

Yuka Saso (Japan, two-time Olympian, two-time major champion winning the U.S. Women’s Open in 2021 and 2024, victory at 2021 U.S. Women’s Open at 19 years old tied record for youngest-ever winner)

Kiara Romero (United States, two-time Mark H. McCormack Medal recipient in 2025 and 2026, former No. 1 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, reached the 20-point threshold to become eligible for LPGA Tour membership through the LPGA Elite Amateur Pathway in August 2026)

Albane Valenzuela (Switzerland, three-time Olympian, 2024 Solheim Cup team member)

Danielle Kang (United States, 2020 Olympian, four-time Solheim Cup team member, major champion, six-time LPGA Tour winner)

Michelle Wie West (United States, 2014 U.S. Women’s Open champion, five-time Solheim Cup team member, five-time LPGA Tour winner, limited partner of Los Angeles Golf Club’s TGL ownership group)

Note: Rolex Women’s World Rankings as of August 30, 2026

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