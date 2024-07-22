Malaysia and Thailand are in control of Group C of the ASEAN Under-19 Boys’ Championship 2024 – heading into the final game of the group in three days.

Both teams have remained undefeated after two matches with Malaysia beating Singapore 5-0 while Thailand whitewashed Brunei Darussalam 6-0 at Gelora 10 November Stadium.

Singapore, who had conceded just a 2-1 loss to Thailand in their opening tie, found the Malaysians harder to crack as they fell behind 3-0 at the half.

The Malaysians rocked the goal through Muhamad Ridzwan Rosli in the seventh minute, Muhammad Naim Zainudin (12th) and Pavithran Gunalan (45th+2).

They then added two more – Muhamad Faris Danish Mohd Asrul (73rd) and Izzat Muhammad Syahir Mohd Zulishan (82nd) – after the break.

In the meantime, Thailand followed up their slim win over Singapore a few days earlier with a 6-0 drubbing of Brunei DS.

Thailand scored through Pakawat Taengoakson in the eighth minute, Paripan Wongsa (28th), Caelan Tanadon Ryan (45th), Pikanet Laohawiwat (45th+4), Pitipong Wongbut (79th) and Ratthaphum Phankhechon (90th).

After two matches, Malaysia lead Group C while Thailand are second as they set up a finale in the group in three days.

