Jaguar TCS Racing have won the 2024 ABB FIA Formula E Teams’ World Championship. The win follows a dramatic season finale E‑Prix in London, but one that ultimately ended with a record season points score of 368 for Jaguar TCS Racing.

It is Jaguar’s first World Championship win since 1991. Drivers Mitch Evans and Nick Cassidy finished second and third respectively in the Drivers’ World Championship. Jaguar have also won the newly created Manufacturer’s Trophy with 455 points.

“This is a truly historic moment for Jaguar TCS Racing, the Jaguar brand and everyone who has played a part in this success. This World Championship belongs to the team, drivers, our partners, the fans and JLR colleagues around the world.

“Jaguar has a rich racing history, and when we started our Formula E programme back in 2016 we were determined to add to that legacy. To win the 2024 ABB FIA Formula E Teams’ World Championship – the pinnacle of electric racing – is fitting reward for everyone’s hard work and winning mindset. I feel for both Mitch and Nick – coming so close to the Drivers’ crown is tough for both of them – but they have driven incredibly well all year and I know they will be fighting for the title again next year.”I want to extend my personal thanks to everyone who has been involved in our journey so far. This is a great moment for Jaguar TCS Racing and together we will enjoy this incredible achievement! – JAMES BARCLAY, MANAGING DIRECTOR JLR MOTORSPORT AND JAGUAR TCS RACING TEAM PRINCIPAL

“What a day! Congratulations to the team and to all our colleagues. Winning the Formula E Teams’ World Championship is a great sporting achievement and underlines JLR’s commitment to reimagine Jaguar as a pure‑electric, modern luxury brand.

“The performances the team have delivered on the track in winning the World Championship continue to inspire everyone at JLR, driving the reimagining of the Jaguar brand and the delivery of technical innovation to the next generation of Jaguar electric vehicles for the direct benefit of our customers.” – CHRIS THORP, JLR CHIEF OF STAFF AND CHAIRMAN, JLR MOTORSPORT

“Congratulations to Jaguar TCS Racing on this remarkable and historic championship win, which is testament to the team’s passion, relentless pursuit of excellence and unwavering determination to succeed.

“As Official Technology Partner of Jaguar TCS Racing, together we leveraged the power of technology to support in driving championship performances.

“TCS is proud of the work we are doing with Jaguar TCS Racing to realise the vision for a more sustainable world, both on and off the track.” – K KRITHIVASAN, CEO & MD OF TCS

After an incredibly close qualifying session that saw Nick Cassidy take Pole position with Mitch Evans in third place, the two Jaguars controlled the early part of the race following a safety car, ahead of Drivers’ Championship leader Pascal Wehrlein. After Nick took the second of his two Attack Modes by lap 14, Evans led from Wehrlein.

With Nick in third, both Mitch and Wehrlein still needed to take their final attacks and he was therefore in a prime position to take the lead in the closing stage of the race. Unfortunately contact from Porsche’s António Félix Da Costa caused a puncture which effectively ended Nick’s race and his chance of winning the Drivers’ World Championship.

By lap 33, having taken his second Attack Mode after an initial failed attempt, Mitch was in third, behind Rowland and Wehrlein – positions that were held to the finish.

