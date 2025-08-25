The Malaysian contingent concluded its campaign at the 2nd SEA Deaf Games in spectacular fashion, smashing records and securing an unprecedented 25 gold medals to emerge overall champion of the Games.

The achievement marks a significant improvement as compared to the 15 gold medals amassed at the inaugural edition in Kuala Lumpur in 2022.

The 80-strong squad delivered another inspiring performance on the final day of competition, showcasing determination, skill, and sheer grit across multiple sports.

The victory was the contingent’s timely gift for Malaysia ahead of its National Day celebration on 31 August – repaying the government’s faith in the contingent and the deaf community following the RM3 million allocation to MSDeaf for preparations towards major international events, including the Deaflympics in November.

Chess once again proved a golden discipline for Malaysia as Ainur Ashikin Jupineh put on a commanding display to claim the women’s Blitz title, securing the nation’s 22nd gold. Teammate Loo Pin Xie followed suit with a resilient performance in the men’s Blitz, overcoming strong resistance from his Indonesian rival to deliver Malaysia’s 23rd gold.

“I’m extremely happy to have contributed to Malaysia’s victory,” said the 16-year-old Ainur Ashikin. “I gained invaluable experience competing against older opponents, and having experienced teammates guided me throughout.”

Tenpin bowling once again saw Malaysia dominating the lanes with Ho Choon Seong storming to victory in the Men’s Masters finals, amassing 1,795 pinfalls to claim gold. Siw Sing Hie sealed Malaysia’s campaign in style, winning the women’s Masters category with 1,491 pinfalls— the contingent’s 25th and final gold medal.

All in, Malaysia hauled 10 gold medals in Athletics, Bowling (8 gold), Chess (5) and Badminton (2).

In team events, the men’s Futsal squad secured a silver medal after defeating Indonesia 3–2, while the women’s team also claimed silver with an emphatic 7–0 victory over Thailand.

Malaysia’s impressive achievement of 25 gold, 16 silvers and 11 bronze medals, surpassing its pre-Games target of 16 gold medals and nearly doubling its previous tally, cements its status as a rising force in deaf sports. The contingent’s historic campaign concluded this evening with the Closing Ceremony, leaving a legacy of pride and inspiration.

