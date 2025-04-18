ASICS is now the Official Apparel and Footwear Partner of Kuala Lumpur Standard Chartered Marathon

Following the official launch of the Kuala Lumpur Standard Chartered Marathon (KLSCM) 2025, ASICS is proud to announce it is the official apparel & footwear partner of the nation’s largest race event. Additionally, the half marathon category will be renamed ASICS Half Marathon.

This marks a significant milestone for the brand as it continues its mission to inspire physical movement as a pathway to mental wellbeing and deepens its commitment to supporting and growing Malaysia’s running community.

“This partnership marks an exciting new chapter in our journey. As a brand at the forefront of the running world, joining forces with a leading marathon organization is a strategic move that deepens our commitment to the sport and strengthens our running ecosystem. Together, we’re not only pushing boundaries — we’re redefining standards and enhancing the running experience for runners of all levels.” said Yogesh Gandhi, Managing Director of ASICS Asia.

From registration to race day, ASICS is rolling out a series of initiatives and benefits to elevate the overall experience for all participants. These include:

· Exclusive perks and access for OneASICS™ members:

o Exclusive KLSCM gear-up discount vouchers and priority/exclusive access to ASICS products and activities.

· Personalised training plan:

o Free trial access to Runkeeper Go™, ASICS’ premium training app for personalised training, tailored motivation, and in-depth insights to help reach your goals.

· Run for Rewards programme:

o Track your training on Runkeeper™ to earn additional incentives to your next ASICS purchase and win monthly giveaways including a trip to ASICS Regional META : Time : Trials Thailand 2025.

· Physical training workshops:

o Collaboration with expert-led KLSCM running clubs as well as the weekly ASICS Running Club training sessions.

Beyond performance, ASICS is also exploring the launch of exclusive race-themed merchandise, with its regional product team developing special edition items that celebrate the spirit of the marathon.

Inspiring the Next Generation

“This partnership is more than just a race. It’s about igniting a movement,” Boon Tib Soom Nik, Country Manager of ASICS Malaysia added. “We want to inspire more Malaysians — especially youth — to lace up, take that first step, and discover what they’re capable of, physically and mentally.”

With this new chapter, ASICS Malaysia is setting the pace for what promises to be an exciting few months with plenty of activities planned out for all participants.

Elevate your own fitness journey and join the OneASICS™ membership program for exclusive benefits and insights at https://www.asics.com/my/en-my/mk/oneasicsmy

Like this: Like Loading...