Men’s 1500m short track

3:29.63 Jakob Ingebrigtsen (NOR) Lievin, 13 February 2025

Men’s mile short track

3:45.14 Jakob Ingebrigtsen (NOR) Lievin, 13 February 2025

Women’s 5km (mixed race)

13:54 (mx) Beatrice Chebet (KEN) Barcelona, 31 December 2024

Men’s pole vault

6.27m Mondo Duplantis (SWE) Clermont-Ferrand, 28 February 2025

Men’s 20km race walk

1:16:10 Toshikazu Yamanishi (JPN) Kobe, 16 February 2025



World records achieved by Beatrice Chebet, Mondo Duplantis, Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Toshikazu Yamanishi have been ratified by World Athletics.

The first of these world records was set by Kenya’s Chebet in Barcelona on 31 December. Running 13:54 at the Cursa dels Nassos, the Olympic 5000m and 10,000m champion shattered the previous world 5km record by 19 seconds to become the first woman to beat 14 minutes for the distance on any surface, track or road. The previous world record of 14:13 had been set by her compatriot Agnes Ngetich in Valencia on 14 January 2024.

“I’m super happy as everything went according to plan,” she said. “I felt capable of running under 14 and I managed to do so. My focus for next year is to win gold medals over 5000m and 10,000m at the World Championships in Tokyo.”

Two world records were set by Norway’s Ingebrigtsen at the World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold meeting in Lievin on 13 February. Just five days after Yared Nuguse’s world mile short track record in New York, Ingebrigtsen went one better as he not only smashed the mile mark but also improved the world 1500m short track record along the way.

First the two-time Olympic gold medallist passed through 1500m in 3:29.63, taking almost a second off the world short track record of 3:30.60 he set on the same track on 17 February 2022. He continued to cross the finish line in 3:45.14, improving on the 3:46.63 mile recorded by Nuguse in New York on 8 February.

“It feels amazing,” said Ingebrigtsen. “You have to be focused for the whole race. It’s tough, but it’s worth it.”

Japan’s Yamanishi achieved his world record in Kobe on 16 February. By clocking 1:16:10 at the Japanese 20km Race Walking Championships, the two-time world champion improved the previous world 20km race walk record of 1:16:36 set by his compatriot Yusuke Suzuki in Nomi on 15 March 2015 by 26 seconds.

“When I was planning my race, whatever happened in the race I was aiming for the world record,” he said. “With my performance today, I was able to express my appreciation towards my supporters who stuck along even during the last season when I was struggling.”

Sweden’s Duplantis set the 11th world pole vault record of his career in Clermont-Ferrand on 28 February.

In a competition of record depth, the Olympic and world champion cleared 6.27m to add a centimetre to the world record of 6.26m he set in Silesia on 25 August.

He achieved the 6.27m clearance on his first attempt.

World Athletics

