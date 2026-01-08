Asia’s leading contenders continued to assert their dominance at the PETRONAS Malaysia Open 2026 as the quarter-final line-up took shape on Thursday at the Axiata Arena.

In men’s singles, all seeded players progressed into the last eight with the exception of Hong Kong China’s Lee Cheuk Yiu and Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto, both unseeded but increasingly established presences at the elite level.

Top seed Shi Yu Qi, chasing a second consecutive Malaysia Open title, was made to work hard before securing his quarter-final place, dragged into a 70-minute three-game battle by India’s rising prospect Ayush Shetty before prevailing 21-18, 18-21, 21-12.

Shi’s ability to raise tempo and physical intensity in the decider once again underlined his credentials as one of the circuit’s most complete performers.

Shi faces Lee Cheuk Yiu, who advanced with a composed straight-games win over India’s Lakshya Sen (22-20, 21-15), continuing a strong run that has seen him trouble top-tier opponents with his counter-attacking game.

Second seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand moved efficiently into the quarter-finals with a 21-12, 21-14 victory over Japan’s Koki Watanabe. The reigning world champion now faces France’s Alex Lanier, seeded seventh, in what will be their fifth career meeting with the head-to-head currently locked at 2–2.

Lanier booked his spot after dispatching Ireland’s Nguyen Nhat Nguyen, reinforcing his emergence as one of Europe’s most improved players over the past year.

Denmark’s third seed Anders Antonsen also remained firmly on course, easing past Canada’s Victor Lai 21-16, 21-15 to set up a quarter-final against Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto, while Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie and Japan’s Kodai Naraoka completed a balanced last-eight line-up that reflects Asia’s continued depth in the discipline.

In women’s singles, defending champion An Se Young advanced smoothly and appears well positioned for another deep run. The world No.1 now faces Denmark’s Line Højmark Kjærsfeldt, holding a commanding 5–0 head-to-head advantage. A potential semi-final against long-time rival Chen Yu Fei looms, should the Chinese fourth seed overcome Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon.

India’s Pusarla V. Sindhu progressed to set up an thrilling quarter-final against Japan’s third seed Akane Yamaguchi, a meeting that pits Sindhu’s physicality and experience against Yamaguchi’s speed and consistency.

From a Malaysian perspective, men’s doubles continues to be a key stronghold with Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik and Man Wei Chong/Tee Kai Wun both advancing to the quarter-finals

in a contrasting fashion. Aaron/Soh will face Indonesia’s Sabar Karyaman Gutama–Moh Reza Pahlevi Isfahani, seeking redemption after their defeat in last month’s SEA Games final in Bangkok.

Man/Tee, meanwhile, face the sternest of tests against world No.1 and defending champions Kim Won Ho/Seo Seung Jae following their assured win over Japan’s Hiroki Midorikawa–Kyohei Yamashita.

Meanwhile, reigning women’s doubles champions Yuki Fukushima/Mayu Matsumoto also stayed on course for a successful title defence, while Thailand’s Deechapol Puavaranukroh/Sapsiree Paewsampran continue their mixed doubles campaign but face a tricky quarter-final encounter against Denmark’s Jesper Toft–Amalie Magelund, who hold a narrow head-to-head edge.

Quarterfinals Line-up (9 Jan)

Men’s Singles

[1] Shi Yu Qi (CHN) vs Lee Cheuk Yiu (HKG)

[3] Anders Antonsen (DEN) vs Kenta Nishimoto (JPN)

[7] Alex Lanier (FRA) vs [2] Kunlavut Vitidsarn (THA)

[8] Kodai Naraoka (JPN) vs [4] Jonatan Christie (INA)

Women’s Singles

[1] An Se Young (KOR) vs Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt (DEN)

[4] Chen Yu Fei (CHN) vs [7] Ratchanok Intanon (THA)

Pusarla V Sindhu (IND) vs [3] Akane Yamaguchi (JPN)

[6] Putri Kusuma Wardani (INA) vs [2] Wang Zhi Yi (CHN)



Men’s Doubles

[1] Kim Won Ho/Seo Seung Jae (KOR) vs [5] Man Wei Chong/Tee Kai Mun (MAS)

Takuro Hoki/Yugo Kobayashi (JPN) vs Ben Lane/Sean Verdy (ENG)

[6] Fajar Alfian/Muhammad Shohibul Fikri (INA) vs [3] Satwik Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty (IND)

[8] Sabar Karyaman Gutama/Moh Reza Pahlevi Isfahani (INA) vs [2] Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik (MAS)

Women’s Doubles

[1] Liu Sheng Shu/Tan Ning (CHN) vs Ririna Hiramoto/Kokona Ishikawa (JPN)

Kaho Osawa/Mai Tanabe (JPN) vs Jeong Na Eun/Lee Yeon Woo (KOR)

[5] Yuki Fukushima/Mayu Matsumoto (JPN) vs Hsu Yin Hui/Lin Jhih Yun (TPE)

[6] Baek Ha Na/Lee So Hee (KOR) vs Febriana Dwipuji Kusuma/Meilysa Trias Puspitasari (INA)

Mixed Doubles

[1] Feng Yan Zhe/Huang Dong Ping (CHN) vs [6] Guo Xin Wa /Chen Fang Hui (CHN)

[4] Chen Tang Jie/Toh Ee Wei (MAS) vs [7] Tang Chun Man/Tse Ying Suet (HKG)

Jesper Toft/Amalie Magelund (DEN) vs [3] Deechapol Puavaranukroh/Sapsiree Paewsampran (THA)

Presley Smith/Jennie Gai (USA) vs [2] Jiang Zheng Bang/Wei Ya

