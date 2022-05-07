Malaysia snatched a late 2-1 win over Thailand when Syafiq Ahmad scored in injury time in their opening Group B tie of the SEA Games men’s football event that was played at the Thien Truong Stadium.

While Thailand took the lead in the 34th minute off a low grounder from Patrik Gustavsson, the loss of defender Jonathan Khemdee just before the break would put pressure on them to protect their lead.

And the Malaysians were quick to take advantage when Danial Asri pulled level in the 61st minute before Syafiq’s strike deep in injury time gave the Malaysians the full points.

In the meantime, Singapore made a dramatic start to their opening game of the group with a late equaliser for them to hold Lao to a 2-2 draw.

A hard running and persistent pressing Lao side were 2-0 up inside of the hour off goals from Ekkamai Ratxachak (14th minute) and Chony Wenpaserth (49th).

However, Singapore did not give up and in the 89th minute, Glenn Kweh fired home the first goal before Jordan Emaviwe then slammed the equaliser seconds before the final whistle.

SEA GAMES 2021

MEN’S FOOTBALL – GROUP B

RESULTS

Laos 2-2 Singapore

Thailand 1-2 Malaysia

#AFF

Pictures Courtesy #VFF #LFF

#SEAG2021

Like this: Like Loading...