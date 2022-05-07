The FIA ETCR eTouring Car World Cup is delighted to confirm that the series will continue to harness Hyundai Motor Group HTWO technology for the charging requirements of the ETCR cars at races thanks to a continued cooperation between WSC Group and Hyundai Motor Group HTWO.

Continuing a relationship which commenced with FIA ETCR’s predecessor PURE ETCR, the charging process for all cars competing in the world’s first all-electric, multi-brand touring car series continue to be powered by an HTWO-created hydrogen twin-fuel-cell generator using the same system currently installed in the Hyundai Motor Company NEXO road car.

These generators use green hydrogen to create electricity and will power the series’ charging units throughout the season.

Cars competing in FIA ETCR will arrive at the series’ Energy Station – recharging hub located inside the main paddock – between on-track Battles. The HTWO generators produce 160kW at 250-450v to power the charging units, ensuring that only decarbonised electricity is created and meaning that the only by-product of the process is water.

During each cycle, a battery can be fully charged in just over an hour in full view of race fans, who can watch the process in a safe environment.

Xavier Gavory, FIA ETCR Series Director:

“HTWO were a partner of PURE ETCR last year and provided a fantastic, clean supply of energy in an impactful manner which could be seen by fans at the track. We are delighted to continue this relationship and its thanks to the work of WSC Group and Hyundai Motor Group HTWO that we can showcase this technology to our fans at the track and through our broadcasts. We are always evaluating every element of our sustainability journey and the use of hydrogen generators is one area where we can make a difference. It’s a clean fuel and the lack of carbon creation from the process means the only by-product is water. We are very happy to be continuing this successful relationship”

Marcello Lotti, President of WSC Group:

“We are delighted that Hyundai Motor Group HTWO is following up on last year’s successful cooperation with FIA ETCR. They are proud to supply the Hyundai HTWO fuel cell generator to the category, especially now that it has been granted the FIA World Cup status. We are all keen to work together with them, the FIA and Discovery Sports Events to show that hydrogen and electric energy are the most efficient and cleanest solution to power the high-performance ETCR racing cars for delivering exciting races.”

