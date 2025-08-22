The Malaysian Under-16 Girls’ team overwhelmed Timor Leste 6-1 for their first win in Group A of the ASEAN U16 Girls’ Championship 2025 here tonight at the Manahan Stadium.

Under inclement weather conditions, the Malaysian youngsters took just the one-goal lead at the half with the lone Qistina Fais’ strike in the 16th minute.

The floodgates opened after the break by Ummairah Soberi in the 49th minute as Laila Syamila then completed a hat-trick with goals in the 59th, 66th, and 67th minute.

Leliana Lopes pulled a goal back for Tmor Leste in the 79th minute before Malaysia then grabbed their sixth goal of the game from Mia Alysa’s finish, with seven minutes left on the clock.

The win for the Malaysians has set up the decisive clash against host Indonesia in two days to win a ticket to the next round.

#AFF

Photos Courtesy #FAM

