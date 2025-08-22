Sunlight Sports Malaysia has launched its first-ever multi-sport crossover tournament, the “Tiga Saga Cup”, combining basketball, pickleball, and badminton into an exciting 3-on-3 format. Since tipping off in July, the tournament has sparked tremendous buzz, with teams competing for a total prize pool of RM338,800.

After intense preliminary rounds in Basketball (July 26 at MABA Stadium), Pickleball (August 2–3 at 9Pickle), and Badminton (August 16–17 at Medalist International Sports Centre), the tournament now heads into its C, take place from August 22–24 at Sunway Velocity Mall.

For the finale, the organizers will transform the Main Atrium of the mall into a professional basketball, pickleball, and badminton court over three consecutive days, creating a dynamic sporting showcase in a bustling mall environment. Spectators can look forward to experiencing the thrill of competition up close while enjoying their shopping experience—an atmosphere expected to draw a large crowd.

The Grand Finale Ceremony today was officiated by Dato’ Sri Sam Soh, Director of Sunlight Sports, Ms. Phang Sau Lian, Senior General Manager of Sunway Malls Kuala Lumpur, and Mr. Tan Kee Hian, Secretary-General of the Malaysia Basketball Association. The ceremony was also graced by the presence of badminton stars Tan Boon Heong, Woon Khe Wei, and World Championships-bound Goh Jin Wei, along with several national basketball players.

In the Basketball 3-on-3 category, 20 semifinalist teams across five divisions will battle for the championship title. In Pickleball, 10 finalist teams from five divisions will face off, while Badminton, now in its third year and the largest segment of the tournament, will feature the ultimate championship clashes across eight divisions.

The name “Tiga Saga” symbolizes “three legends, one arena”, reflecting the spirit of diversity in sports and teamwork. Breaking away from the traditional single-sport model, the tournament has successfully brought together athletes from different disciplines, attracting a total of 61 basketball teams, 106 pickleball teams, and 178 badminton teams—including 28 youth squads in the Junior Touch ’n Go Showcase. This underscores the tournament’s strong appeal and unifying power across sports communities.

Sunlight Sports Brand Marketing Head, Teah Yann Ling, expressed hopes that the Tiga Saga Cup will drive multi-sport growth in Malaysia, while encouraging the public to embrace the joy of sports through competition and camaraderie.

“We believe that showcasing three major sports back-to-back over three days will deliver a fresh and exciting viewing experience, while injecting new energy into Malaysia’s sporting landscape. The Tiga Saga Cup is set to become an unmissable highlight for sports fans nationwide,” she added.

