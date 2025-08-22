The response for participation from Pahang had always been consistent and the seventh qualifying round of the Allianz Junior Badminton Championships 2025 is no different.

303 boys and girls will set the arena on fire at the Kuantan Synergy Sports Centre as they look to win places for the Grand Finals later this year.

For the record, Pahang had not exactly been a hotbed of future badminton stars in the country.

From seven boys and two girls winning tickets to the Grand Finals in 2023, the numbers dipped to just two girls last year.

Like this: Like Loading...