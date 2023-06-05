The Malaysian contingent hauled up a further sixteen gold medals on the second day of competition of the 2023 ASEAN Para Games (APG) in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

After delivering six gold medals yesterday, the swimmers followed it up with another sterling performance to bag seven gold medals today.

However athletics – who are part of the Malaysian para athletes that are being sponsored by Allianz through the National Sports Council – were also on a gold hunt with seven gold medals as well.

Eddy Bernard grabbed a double in the Men’s 100m (T44) and also the Men’s Long Jump (T42/44).

This was followed by Muhammad Ashraf Muhammad Haisham’s victory in the Men’s 1500m (T46), Mohammad Aliff Mohamad Awi in the Men’s Shot Put (F20), Mohd Shahmil Md Saad in the Men’s Shot Put (F56), Mohamad Saifuddin Ishak in the Men’s Long Jump (T11/12) and also Zulkifly Abdullah in the Men’s Long Jump (T20).

In para swimming, Carmen Lim continued her golden outing with win in the Women’s 50m Breaststroke (SB8) to be followed by Zy Lee Kher in the Men’s 200m Freestyle (S5), Muhammad Nur Syaiful in the Men’s 50m Breaststroke (SB4) and also Abdul Halim Mohammad in the Men’s 50m Breaststroke (SB8).

Mohd Adib Iqbal Mohammad was also successful in the Men’s 50m Breaststroke (SB14) alongside Muhd Imaan Aiman in the Men’s 100m Backstroke (S14) and then the first relay gold medal in the men’s 4x100m Medley (S14).

The remaining gold medals came through Muhammad Fatah Abdul Bakar in Para Judo Men’s Below 70kg and also Chee Chao Ming-Brady Chin in Para Table Tennis Men’s Team Class 9.

Graphic Courtesy #MSN

